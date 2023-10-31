IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Trump and his radicalized supporters posing a stress test for our justice system

Deadline White House

Trump and his radicalized supporters posing a stress test for our justice system

09:42

Frank Figliuzzi, former Assistant Director for Counterintelligence at the FBI, and Michael Steele former Chairman at the RNC join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the violent rhetoric of Donald Trump and his supporters have put on prosecutors, election officials and law enforcement Oct. 31, 2023

    Trump and his radicalized supporters posing a stress test for our justice system

