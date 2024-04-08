IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Top GOP Congressional Leaders admit Russian propaganda has infected their parties voters
April 8, 202408:53
Isaac Arnsdorf, National Political Reporter for The Washington Post and Ben Rhodes, former Deputy National Security Advisor for President Obama join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to some of the top Republicans in Congress when it comes to National Security admitting that much of their party has been swallowed up by Russian propaganda. April 8, 2024

