Tim Miller: Many members of the GOP are happy to use Russian disinformation against Joe Biden

Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department and Tim Miller, Writer at Large for The Bulwark join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the latest episode of the House GOP’s impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden falling flat, as Alexander Smirnov someone they promoted as a key witness into wrongdoing by the current President admitted to being fed information from Russian intelligence.Feb. 21, 2024