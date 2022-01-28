Thousands gather to remember slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera
06:59
NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter and President of the National Action Network Reverend Al Sharpton discuss the thousands gathered in New York today to honor the life of NYPD officer Jason Rivera, and the city’s new mayor promising to root out the kind of violence that killed Rivera and a fellow officerJan. 28, 2022
