  • Rupert Murdoch deposed in Smartmatic election lawsuit against Fox News

  • 14 more hostages released from Hamas captivity, including 1 American citizen

    Third time might be the charm, Rep. Santos might have to 'sashay away' from congress

    Ex-GOP Congressman: ‘It's not that we are so courageous, it's that we're surrounded by cowards’

  • Rep. Swalwell on George Santos facing an expulsion vote: ‘What the hell is taking you so long?’

  • Georgia prosecutors do not plan to offer Donald Trump, Mark Meadows, and Rudy Giuliani plea deals

  • Former VP Pence almost caved to the Big Lie, considered skipping joint session on January 6

  • Israel confirms 12 more hostages freed from Hamas custody on the fifth day of extended truce

  • How Donald Trump used the pardon power to disrupt the Justice Department

  • Donald Trump’s gag order saga continues in both civil and criminal trials

  • Velshi: 'Where does this go now?' - Israel and Hamas extend the humanitarian pause

  • Israeli prime minister receives next list of hostages due for release

  • Released hostages to go through mental, medical evaluations at hospital

  • Cousin of freed hostage describes emotional day as family returns to Israel

  • ‘No indication of terrorist attack’ at Rainbow Bridge, Gov. Hochul says

  • Donald Trump's worst day yet in the New York civil fraud trial

  • ‘A moment of hope and agony’: Families await word as Israeli hostage release set to begin

  • ‘A sign of a heightened terror environment': 2 dead after vehicle crashes at U.S.- Canada border

  • 'Smitten over her': Nicolle Wallace and family welcome a baby girl!

  • Fears grow as Donald Trump's 2024 campaign embraces authoritarianism

Deadline White House

Third time might be the charm, Rep. Santos might have to 'sashay away' from congress

NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Ali Vitali, Writer at Large for The Bulwark, Tim Miller and Mara Gay join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss George Santos facing his third expulsion vote in a year and whether his house colleagues will finally vote to oust him in the wake of a damning ethics investigation.Nov. 29, 2023

