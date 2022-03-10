IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    The Ukrainian military is outperforming the Russians, but how will it end?

    08:52
Deadline White House

The Ukrainian military is outperforming the Russians, but how will it end?

08:52

New York Times diplomatic correspondent Michael Crowley and former Senator Claire McCaskill discuss Putin’s escalation in Ukraine and fears growing that Russia could use chemical weaponsMarch 10, 2022

