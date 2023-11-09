IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    The Supreme Court 'The highest court in the land cannot have the lowest ethical standards'

Deadline White House

The Supreme Court 'The highest court in the land cannot have the lowest ethical standards'

11:50

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the push to establish a code of ethics for the Supreme Court which astonishingly doesn’t have one Nov. 9, 2023

