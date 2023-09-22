IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The straw that breaks the camel's back? SCOTUS scandal widens with new Thomas report

ProPublica reporter Justin Elliott, legal correspondent and senior editor for Slate Dahlia Lithwick and executive director of the nonpartisan judicial watchdog Fix the Court, Gabe Roth join Nicolle Wallace to discuss new reporting from ProPublica which says Justice Clarence Thomas has attended at least two Koch donor summits, according to interviews with three former employees of the group and one major donor, "putting him in the extraordinary position of having helped a political network that has brought multiple cases before the Supreme Court."Sept. 22, 2023

