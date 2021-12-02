The Jan. 6 committee is ‘putting this puzzle together’ says Donna Edwards
08:19
Former Congresswoman Donna Edwards, former U.S. attorney Harry Litman, and New York Times Congressional reporter Luke Broadwater discuss the path forward for the January 6th select committee as they vote to refer Jeffrey Clark for contempt and anticipate public hearings next yearDec. 2, 2021
