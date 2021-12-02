IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fred Guttenberg: 'Closer than we've ever been' to losing chance to pass gun safety legislation

    09:39

  • Trump could pocket millions in deal for DC hotel

    05:47

  • The Jan. 6 committee is ‘putting this puzzle together’ says Donna Edwards

    08:19

  • Omicron variant fuels the push for Covid booster shots

    06:21

  • Nothing could’ve stopped Trump from debating Biden, not even catching Covid

    08:56

  • Joyce Vance: It’s unlikely Roe and Casey will survive as they currently exist

    04:06

  • David Cay Johnston: Trump has 'become America's beggar-in-chief'

    05:00

  • SCOTUS to hear challenge to Roe v. Wade with abortion rights hanging in the balance

    09:21

  • Rep. Aguilar: There’s plenty of questions that we will have for Mr. Meadows

    04:28

  • Omicron concerns ramp up the Covid booster push

    10:24

  • Trump's post-White House grift

    05:56

  • Jan. 6 committee considers more contempt votes this week

    10:25

  • Dr. Gupta: We need to change our definition of success when it comes to Covid

    03:28

  • Jan. 6 panel intensifies focus on law enforcement failures

    11:57

  • Rev. Sharpton: I was preparing Ahmaud Arbery’s family for the worst

    05:04

  • Meet the 'Bonnie and Clyde' of MAGA World

    06:41

  • Jury awards $25M in damages for 2017 Charlottesville ‘Unite the Right’ rally

    07:14

  • Rep. Connolly: The 1/6 committee is ‘getting to the bottom of the planned and prepared violence’

    06:52

  • Dr. Gupta on Thanksgiving: It’s ‘absolutely safe to gather indoors’ if vaccinated

    04:52

  • Steve Schmidt: Political extremists are in charge of the Republican Party

    06:16

Deadline White House

The Jan. 6 committee is ‘putting this puzzle together’ says Donna Edwards

08:19

Former Congresswoman Donna Edwards, former U.S. attorney Harry Litman, and New York Times Congressional reporter Luke Broadwater discuss the path forward for the January 6th select committee as they vote to refer Jeffrey Clark for contempt and anticipate public hearings next yearDec. 2, 2021

  • Fred Guttenberg: 'Closer than we've ever been' to losing chance to pass gun safety legislation

    09:39

  • Trump could pocket millions in deal for DC hotel

    05:47

  • The Jan. 6 committee is ‘putting this puzzle together’ says Donna Edwards

    08:19

  • Omicron variant fuels the push for Covid booster shots

    06:21

  • Nothing could’ve stopped Trump from debating Biden, not even catching Covid

    08:56

  • Joyce Vance: It’s unlikely Roe and Casey will survive as they currently exist

    04:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All