The ex-president’s closest allies now pleading the fifth
10:55
Share this -
copied
Washington Post Congressional correspondent Jackie Alemany, former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt, former U.S. attorney Chuck Rosenberg, and host of the “On Brand” podcast Donny Deutsch on former President Trump’s closest allies in his fight to overturn the results of the 2020 election now taking the fifth in the 1/6 committee’s investigationDec. 3, 2021
Fred Guttenberg: 'Closer than we've ever been' to losing chance to pass gun safety legislation
09:39
Trump could pocket millions in deal for DC hotel
05:47
The Jan. 6 committee is ‘putting this puzzle together’ says Donna Edwards
08:19
Omicron variant fuels the push for Covid booster shots
06:21
Nothing could’ve stopped Trump from debating Biden, not even catching Covid
08:56
Joyce Vance: It’s unlikely Roe and Casey will survive as they currently exist