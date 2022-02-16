IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • State election officials battle the spread of disinformation

    08:56
  • Now Playing

    The clock is ticking on the time to learn the full picture of Jan. 6

    11:04
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 6 more in fake electors scheme

    08:05

  • McFaul: Pres. Biden made clear this is ‘about the future of the international system’

    07:27

  • Trump Org accounting firm says years of financial statements are unreliable

    11:51

  • How Rudy Giuliani could blow the 1/6 investigation open

    07:50

  • Miles Taylor: We were afraid to bring classified info to Trump

    06:37

  • Rep. Aguilar says the 1/6 committee is ‘not closing any door at this point’

    07:19

  • Missing call logs make it hard for the 1/6 committee to piece together a crucial period of time

    07:51

  • Jan. 6 select committee subpoenas Trump adviser Peter Navarro

    06:41

  • FBI arrests Jan. 6 rioter who stormed Capitol while out on bail for attempted murder

    08:58

  • 1/6 committee zeroes in on events attended by domestic violent extremist groups

    07:14

  • Sen. Coons is ‘hopeful’ that an agreement for a sanctions package will be made this week

    06:29

  • Supreme Court allows Alabama to use new Congressional redistricting map

    00:30

  • State Dept. spokesperson: Our goal in Ukraine is 'to pursue path of diplomacy'

    09:01

  • Ron Klain on January job growth: ‘It’s a start but it’s not the finish’

    05:50

  • GOP becomes the party of the insurrection with censure of Cheney and Kinzinger

    11:03

  • White House Communications Director: We hope Putin chooses diplomacy

    06:58

  • President Biden travels to NYC and unveils new steps to curb crime

    10:09

  • Rep. Aguilar: ‘This was a coordinated effort to overturn an election’

    07:43

Deadline White House

The clock is ticking on the time to learn the full picture of Jan. 6

11:04

National political correspondent for Politico Betsy Woodruff Swan, writer-at-large for the Bulwark Tim Miller, and New York Times Washington correspondent Michael Schmidt discuss the progress the Jan. 6 committee is making on learning the inner workings of the Trump coup attempt and how they can communicate those findings to the publicFeb. 16, 2022

  • State election officials battle the spread of disinformation

    08:56
  • Now Playing

    The clock is ticking on the time to learn the full picture of Jan. 6

    11:04
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 6 more in fake electors scheme

    08:05

  • McFaul: Pres. Biden made clear this is ‘about the future of the international system’

    07:27

  • Trump Org accounting firm says years of financial statements are unreliable

    11:51

  • How Rudy Giuliani could blow the 1/6 investigation open

    07:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All