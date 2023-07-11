IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    The clearest sign yet that Trump’s third run for the presidency is a legal strategy

    09:47
  • UP NEXT

    John Kelly says Trump discussed using IRS to retaliate against FBI employees

    09:36

  • Mar-a-Lago search warrant released in classified documents case

    11:13

  • Chasten Buttigieg: GOP focused on minimizing and attacking LGBTQ Americans

    08:38

  • Biden: 'Putin has one objective: split the West'

    02:21

  • 'He was a hero': Biden remembers McCain, shares anger at Trump's treatment of an 'honorable man'

    01:52

  • Biden: This court has done more to unravel basic rights than any other in recent history — it's not normal

    01:36

  • Rudy Giuliani meets with federal prosecutors investigating Trump efforts to overturn election

    06:54

  • Weissmann on Trump audio: ‘It’s hard to imagine something more devastating'

    05:56

  • Igor Novikov: Chaos in Russia risks escalation of atrocities in Ukraine

    09:03

  • Fate of Prigozhin and Wagner troops remains uncertain due to 'desperate and dangerous' Putin

    09:29

  • Russian state media says criminal case against Prigozhin will be dropped

    02:56

  • The impact of Dobbs one year later

    10:33

  • Schiff: Upcoming GOP censure vote shows they 'go after people that they feel are a threat'

    01:58

  • Trump shows he’s the defendant that can’t stop talking

    10:26

  • Pete Strzok: Trump is a counterintelligence nightmare

    09:13

  • Alleged Pentagon leaker indicted on charges of mishandling classified defense info

    09:32

  • Trump becomes his own worst enemy when it comes to legal problems

    10:02

Deadline White House

The clearest sign yet that Trump’s third run for the presidency is a legal strategy

09:47

New York Times Washington correspondent Glenn Thrush, former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok and former Congressman David Jolly react to the bid by Trump’s legal team to delay the classified documents case until possibly after the 2024 electionJuly 11, 2023

  • Now Playing

    The clearest sign yet that Trump’s third run for the presidency is a legal strategy

    09:47
  • UP NEXT

    John Kelly says Trump discussed using IRS to retaliate against FBI employees

    09:36

  • Mar-a-Lago search warrant released in classified documents case

    11:13

  • Chasten Buttigieg: GOP focused on minimizing and attacking LGBTQ Americans

    08:38

  • Biden: 'Putin has one objective: split the West'

    02:21

  • 'He was a hero': Biden remembers McCain, shares anger at Trump's treatment of an 'honorable man'

    01:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All