Deadline White House

The big grift: GOP emulating Trump, 'committing fraud' against small donors

10:30

Former Lead Investigator for the January 6th Select Committee Tim Heaphy, former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill and former Congressman David Jolly join Nicolle Wallace to discuss Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation and how the Republican Party continues to grift its supporters into the Big Lie.Sept. 5, 2023

  • Former Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years in prison

    03:24

  • Clarence Thomas discloses additional trips paid for by billionaire Harlan Crow

    08:43

  • Fmr. federal attorney: ‘Neither likable nor credible’ Trump will ever see witness stand

    08:04

