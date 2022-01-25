The 1/6 committee uncovers the behind the scenes of Trump’s coup attempt
Former RNC chairman Michael Steele and New York Times congressional editor Julie Davis discuss the steady drip of revelations from the Jan. 6 investigation as the committee meets with more of Trump’s circleJan. 25, 2022
