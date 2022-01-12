Tennis star Novak Djokovic admits to false statement on Australia travel documents
University of Maryland professor and sports commentary writer Kevin Blackistone discusses with Nicolle Wallace how the pressuring is mounting to deport Novak Djokovic after he presented false information to Australian border officials.Jan. 12, 2022
Sen. King on voting rights: Not talking about policy, 'we’re talking about democracy itself’
Tennis star Novak Djokovic admits to false statement on Australia travel documents
