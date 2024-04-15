IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Team Trump’s legal losing streak continues on Day 1 of hush money trial
April 15, 202410:20
    Team Trump's legal losing streak continues on Day 1 of hush money trial

Deadline White House

Team Trump’s legal losing streak continues on Day 1 of hush money trial

Lisa Rubin MSNBC Legal Correspondent who was in the courtroom, and Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to what happened on the first day of the trial in Donald Trump’s alleged hush money payments and what to expect as jury selection continues in this trial.April 15, 2024

    Team Trump’s legal losing streak continues on Day 1 of hush money trial

