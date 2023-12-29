Symone: ‘Hard time shaking the I-word…Insurrection’ - Trump kicked off ballot in Maine

Trump’s primary opponents jump to his defense over and over again11:07
Symone: ‘Hard time shaking the I-word…Insurrection’ - Trump kicked off ballot in Maine08:36
'Damage Control’ - Nikki Haley backpedals after saying Civil War was not about slavery10:37
‘The risks of being pregnant in the United States’ - Recapping attacks on reproductive freedom in 202307:02
Inside Jack Smith’s effort to block Donald Trump from spreading disinformation in court09:27
Supreme Court in for a ‘Very Trumpy New Year’ ahead of hearing multiple Donald Trump related cases11:03
House GOP concludes embarrassing 2023, taking almost as many votes for Speaker than bills passed05:28
Jack Smith asks Supreme Court for ‘immediate, definitive’ answer on Trump immunity claim09:25
Rudy Giuliani's bad week continues as he files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York06:32
Colorado Supreme Court facing a flood of threats after disqualifying Donald Trump from ballot11:30
Trump’s rivals tip toe around Colorado Supreme Court decision08:04
Trump doubles down on immigration comments, claims he has never read Mein Kampf06:42
Judge Luttig: ‘The Supreme Court should affirm this decision’ - Trump removed from Colorado ballot11:15
Stefanik meets with Trump at Mar-A-Lago after she is silent about Trump’s immigration comments04:34
Trump’s busy month - Ali Velshi looks at the former President’s busy legal calendar10:06
‘Extreme, pitting neighbor against neighbor’ - Texas Gov. Abbott signs law targeting migrants07:40
Donald Trump makes long shot bid to toss gag order in election interference case10:21
‘Cry me a river’ - New reporting details Justice Thomas’ complaints over his Supreme Court salary10:27
Rudy Giuliani sued by Georgia election workers once again after he doubles down on his lies07:04
Weissmann: 'He will sell out Trump...to stay out of jail' - Mark Meadows loses appeal to move trial07:21
