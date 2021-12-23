Supreme Court to hold special hearing on Biden vaccine mandates on January 7
07:14
Former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal discusses the Supreme Court's decision to hear emergency arguments in the two cases regarding President Biden's vaccine mandates and the court's use of the shadow docket. Dec. 23, 2021
