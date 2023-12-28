Supreme Court in for a ‘Very Trumpy New Year’ ahead of hearing multiple Donald Trump related cases

Tim Heaphy, Former Lead Investigator for the January 6th Select Committee, Betsy Woodruff Swan Politico National Correspondent, and Kimberley Atkins Stohr, Boston Globe Senior Columnist join Symone Townsend Sanders in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the ramifications from the Colorado ruling on Donald Trump’s eligibility to be on the Presidential ballot and the heat that it has put on the US Supreme Court to rule on a multitude of Donald Trump’s legal and electoral challenges. Dec. 28, 2023