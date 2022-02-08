Supreme Court allows Alabama to use new Congressional redistricting map
In a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court allowed Alabama to use its new congressional district map even though a lower court said it violated the Voting Rights Act by denying Black voters a new district.Feb. 8, 2022
