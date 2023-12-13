IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • House Republicans vote to launch impeachment inquiry into President Biden

    02:41

  • Hunter Biden: ‘It’s shameless’ House GOP pushes impeachment despite no evidence

    09:07

  • Supreme Court to hear case over common abortion pill

    09:44
  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court agrees to hear Jan. 6 case which could upend Donald Trump’s prosecution

    10:45
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: ‘Evil done to innocent people’: Jury hears testimony in Giuliani defamation trial

    11:29

  • Rep. Mikie Sherrill: 'Putin has congratulated House Republicans for stalling aid package'

    12:02

  • Jack Smith will use Donald Trump’s phone data from January 6th in election interference trial

    10:13

  • Rudy Giuliani defamation trial begins in step towards accountability for the big lie

    11:33

  • Trump ducks stand after his own lawyers said 'People that are afraid cower'

    07:07

  • Weissmann: ‘No downside for Jack Smith’ - DOJ asks Supreme Court to determine Trump immunity question

    12:12

  • Katie Phang on Trump’s courtroom composure: 'He does not care'

    12:00

  • 'Last call to find a Trump alternative': Anti-Trump GOP scrambles to find a candidate for 2024

    05:18

  • House GOP defends blurring Jan 6 rioters faces to give ‘protection from insurrection hunters’

    06:56

  • Trump gag order upheld by federal appeals court, but statements about Jack Smith allowed

    12:36

  • A new normal in a Post-Roe America, judge grants woman permission to get an abortion in Texas

    09:40

  • ‘All in pursuit of a silver medal’ - GOP primary candidates continue their race for second place

    08:56

  • Donald Trump lashes out at Attorney General Letitia James in courtroom meltdown

    11:34

  • ‘He got nothing’ - Senator Tommy Tuberville’s military blockade fails

    04:39

  • Trump on a possible second term: ‘I’d be a dictator on day one’

    12:25

  • 'They are not going to be okay:' Professor on student mental health after shootings

    02:42

Deadline White House

Supreme Court agrees to hear Jan. 6 case which could upend Donald Trump’s prosecution

10:45

Former lead investigator for the January 6th Select Committee, Tim Heaphy, NBC News Justice Reporter Ryan Reilly, and MSNBC Legal Analyst Lisa Rubin join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the major decision by the Supreme Court to hear a January 6th case that will decide whether courts can hold former President Trump accountable for the violence committed by his supporters at the capitol insurrection. Dec. 13, 2023

  • House Republicans vote to launch impeachment inquiry into President Biden

    02:41

  • Hunter Biden: ‘It’s shameless’ House GOP pushes impeachment despite no evidence

    09:07

  • Supreme Court to hear case over common abortion pill

    09:44
  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court agrees to hear Jan. 6 case which could upend Donald Trump’s prosecution

    10:45
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: ‘Evil done to innocent people’: Jury hears testimony in Giuliani defamation trial

    11:29

  • Rep. Mikie Sherrill: 'Putin has congratulated House Republicans for stalling aid package'

    12:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All