WATCH LIVE: Tennessee Republicans voting to expel 3 Democratic lawmakers over anti-gun violence protest

Deadline White House

'This is a first in American history’ says Tennessee state Rep. Pearson

04:35

Tennessee Rep. Justin Pearson reacted to the state House voting on whether to expel three Democratic legislators over their roles in protests for gun safety last week. “We are losing our Democracy,” said Pearson.April 6, 2023

