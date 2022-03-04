State Dept. Spox: Putin is losing the propaganda war in Russia
09:40
Share this -
copied
State Department Spokesman Ned Price weighs in on Secretary of State Tony Blinken warning of the dark days ahead in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but says the Russian people have made clear this is not a war they supportMarch 4, 2022
Now Playing
State Dept. Spox: Putin is losing the propaganda war in Russia
09:40
UP NEXT
Adm. Stavridis: We need to get weapons into the hands of Ukrainians
05:12
Pentagon establishes deconfliction channel with Russia
08:20
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Kimberly Guilfoyle
10:47
Sen. King warns: Putin is willing to engage in an enormous level of brutality
05:52
State Dept. spokesperson: This is Putin's war, not Russian people's