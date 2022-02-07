State Dept. spokesperson: Our goal in Ukraine is 'to pursue path of diplomacy'
09:01
Share this -
copied
State Department spokesman Ned Price joins Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss President Biden's joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as well as French President Emmanuel Macron's meeting with Vladimir PutinFeb. 7, 2022
Now Playing
State Dept. spokesperson: Our goal in Ukraine is 'to pursue path of diplomacy'
09:01
UP NEXT
Ron Klain on January job growth: ‘It’s a start but it’s not the finish’
05:50
GOP becomes the party of the insurrection with censure of Cheney and Kinzinger
11:03
White House Communications Director: We hope Putin chooses diplomacy
06:58
President Biden travels to NYC and unveils new steps to curb crime
10:09
Rep. Aguilar: ‘This was a coordinated effort to overturn an election’