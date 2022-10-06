IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Stacey Abrams: Hypocrisy between Kemp and Walker in Georgia is 'unconscionable'

Deadline White House

Stacey Abrams: Hypocrisy between Kemp and Walker in Georgia is 'unconscionable'

Democratic candidate for governor in Georgia Stacey Abrams discusses with Nicolle Wallace her reaction to the latest in the Herschel Walker scandal and how she intends to take on Governor Brian Kemp as Election Day approaches. Oct. 6, 2022

    Stacey Abrams: Hypocrisy between Kemp and Walker in Georgia is 'unconscionable'

