Deadline White House

Six co-defendants listed in indictment in 2020 election probe

02:21

Alongside Donald Trump, six co-defendants have been listed in the indictment from Jack Smith’s investigation into the 2020 election. Andrew Weismann shares his thoughts on who these defendants might be based on the description of their positions.Aug. 1, 2023

