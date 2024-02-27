IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sherrilyn Ifill: ‘What black people in the south lived under was autocracy’
Feb. 27, 202406:07
    Sherrilyn Ifill: ‘What black people in the south lived under was autocracy’

Deadline White House

Sherrilyn Ifill: ‘What black people in the south lived under was autocracy’

06:07

Sherrilyn Ifill, Endowed Chair in Civil Rights at Howard University joins Nicolle Wallace to kick of Deadline: White House’s “American Autocracy” series with a discussion about how Donald Trump and the hard right of the Republican party have tuned out ideas of democracy and gravitated towards authoritarianism, as he looks to return to the presidency. Feb. 27, 2024

