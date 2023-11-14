IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks out on Senator Tommy Tuberville’s military promotion blockade

    06:39
  • UP NEXT

    Republicans ‘deeply embarrassing’ day on Capitol Hill

    04:58

  • Trump ‘had his hand on multiple clown car steering wheels’ in his effort to stay in power

    10:30

  • Trump’s former co-defendant’s admit their election fraud claims were the real fraud

    09:35

  • Ohio Republicans just can't help themselves on abortion rights

    07:39

  • ‘A gaping hole for mischief’ - Breaking down the new Supreme Court’s code of conduct

    09:28

  • Loyalty and no guardrails - Inside Donald Trump’s plans for a second term of vengeance

    08:39

  • Nicolle: Trump is ‘more erratic, more unstable’ than when he was in the White House

    10:50

  • Judge Cannon leaves open the chance Trump's classified documents trial could be delayed

    10:37

  • Elise Stefanik carries Trump's water in a desperate attempt to discredit the civil fraud trial

    07:38

  • Nicolle: 'Trump is running on dismantling the rule of law in America'

    11:07

  • Nicolle Wallace speaks with college students who are confronting antisemitism on campus

    08:52

  • 'Heartbroken, Furious, and Angry': Election Official sounds off on threats facing poll workers

    11:53

  • The Supreme Court 'The highest court in the land cannot have the lowest ethical standards'

    11:50

  • ‘Party of losing’: Republicans double down strategy that cost them elections

    09:15

  • Jack Smith: ‘Trump stands alone in American history for his alleged crimes’

    05:57

  • Nicolle: Voters showed once again they will not sit by quietly

    09:00

  • Mary Trump on her uncle: 'He is an entitled loser who did nothing but waste his father's fortune'

    10:52

  • Ivanka Trump 'comes out of hibernation' taking the stand in a Manhattan courtroom

    10:52

  • 'The issue that won't go away': Republicans toxic abortion stance cost them another election

    10:46

Deadline White House

Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks out on Senator Tommy Tuberville’s military promotion blockade

06:39

Senator Amy Klobuchar joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss Senator Tommy Tuberville’s military promotion blockade and what is being done to bypass his stubbornness Nov. 14, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks out on Senator Tommy Tuberville’s military promotion blockade

    06:39
  • UP NEXT

    Republicans ‘deeply embarrassing’ day on Capitol Hill

    04:58

  • Trump ‘had his hand on multiple clown car steering wheels’ in his effort to stay in power

    10:30

  • Trump’s former co-defendant’s admit their election fraud claims were the real fraud

    09:35

  • Ohio Republicans just can't help themselves on abortion rights

    07:39

  • ‘A gaping hole for mischief’ - Breaking down the new Supreme Court’s code of conduct

    09:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All