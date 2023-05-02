IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

Sen. Padilla: The highest court is trying to abide by the lowest ethical standards

06:04

Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA), member of the Judiciary Committee, discusses today’s Supreme Court ethics hearing on Capitol HillMay 2, 2023

