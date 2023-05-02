Sen. Padilla: The highest court is trying to abide by the lowest ethical standards

- Now Playing
Sen. Padilla: The highest court is trying to abide by the lowest ethical standards06:04
- UP NEXT
Fred Guttenberg: America in its history has supported gun safety11:40
Elaine Luria: Pence ‘shouldn’t just comply with the law because it’s required’10:04
Sen. Blumenthal: Congress has 'a responsibility' to investigate SCOTUS over ethics concerns11:34
Sean Patrick Maloney: ‘We're in a fight right now for LGBTQ equality’06:17
Abby Grossberg: Tucker Carlson made 'my life a living hell'11:59
Abby Grossberg lawyer: She has a ‘uniquely strong’ case against Fox10:05
Dominion lawyer reacts after settlement with Fox News for $787.5 million10:38
'The truth matters': Dominion and Fox News settle for $787 million03:10
Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran reportedly recused from documents case06:49
Katie Phang: Fox has a ‘cart before the horse problem’07:48
Rep. Maxwell Frost: Time is not on the GOP’s side09:25
Fmr. TN State Rep. Justin Jones calls expulsion ‘a mockery of democracy’10:48
'This is a first in American history’ says Tennessee state Rep. Pearson04:35
'We have lost democracy in Tennessee,' says Rep. Jones after expulsion over gun protests01:47
Tennessee Republicans expel first Democratic lawmaker over gun protests01:51
Tim Heaphy: Jack Smith is laser focused on Trump’s intent11:24
Rep. Lofgren: Trump’s rhetoric is more over the top than pre Jan. 608:50
Trump arrives at Trump Tower in NYC ahead of arraignment02:57
Weissmann: Trump has not had his day in court in a criminal case09:29
- Now Playing
Sen. Padilla: The highest court is trying to abide by the lowest ethical standards06:04
- UP NEXT
Fred Guttenberg: America in its history has supported gun safety11:40
Elaine Luria: Pence ‘shouldn’t just comply with the law because it’s required’10:04
Sen. Blumenthal: Congress has 'a responsibility' to investigate SCOTUS over ethics concerns11:34
Sean Patrick Maloney: ‘We're in a fight right now for LGBTQ equality’06:17
Abby Grossberg: Tucker Carlson made 'my life a living hell'11:59
Play All