Sen. King warns: Putin is willing to engage in an enormous level of brutality

Pentagon establishes deconfliction channel with Russia08:20
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Kimberly Guilfoyle10:47
Sen. King warns: Putin is willing to engage in an enormous level of brutality05:52
State Dept. spokesperson: This is Putin's war, not Russian people's05:26
White House rolls out roadmap for next Covid phase06:09
The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is what worries fmr. Zelenskyy advisor most12:00
Rep. Himes: The next couple of weeks are not likely to be happy ones05:01
Jury selection in first Jan. 6 trial begins04:46
Fmr. advisor to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: We are not going to give up11:56
Rep. Crow says the Ukrainian people’s ability to survive Russia's onslaught is ‘incredible’04:54
Col. Vindman: Putin has bad options that are likely to get worse08:38
Melissa Murray: Ketanji Brown Jackson makes clear that the Black experience is not monolithic06:22
Reality sinks in for Ukrainians fleeing to safety03:42
State Dept. spokesperson: U.S. essentially laid out Putin’s playbook on Ukraine invasion09:19
Amb. Bill Taylor: It’s clear that Putin was ‘never interested’ in diplomacy11:30
Truckers against Covid restrictions plan DC protests ahead of State of the Union address05:11
Two top prosecutors resign in NY DA’s probe of Trump business07:03
Col. Vindman: A major Russian offensive is ‘all but certain to pass’11:12
David Ignatius: We’re watching a slow motion march toward all-out war08:30
Putin orders forces into separatist regions of Ukraine for ‘peacekeeping’02:42
Sen. Angus King (I-ME) discusses Russia intensifying their attacks on key Ukrainian cities, leading to over 1 million refugees fleeing the countryMarch 3, 2022
