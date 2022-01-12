IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sen. King on voting rights: Not talking about policy, 'we're talking about democracy itself'
Sen. King on voting rights: Not talking about policy, 'we’re talking about democracy itself’07:21
Senator Angus King (I-Maine) discusses with Nicolle Wallace the voting rights fight and what he thinks President Biden will say during his lunch with Democratic Senators. Jan. 12, 2022
Sen. King on voting rights: Not talking about policy, 'we’re talking about democracy itself’07:21
