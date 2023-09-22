Sen. Durbin calls on Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from upcoming SCOTUS case

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

ProPublica reporter Justin Elliott, legal correspondent and senior editor for Slate Dahlia Lithwick and executive director of the nonpartisan judicial watchdog Fix the Court, Gabe Roth join Nicolle Wallace to discuss the breaking news that Senator Dick Durbin - chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee - is calling on Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from an upcoming case. Sept. 22, 2023

