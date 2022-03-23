IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sen. Coons: Judge Jackson is handling this process with grace
Sen. Coons: Judge Jackson is handling this process with grace04:10
Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) reacts to the political grandstanding he saw on Capitol Hill today at the confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown JacksonMarch 23, 2022
Sen. Coons: Judge Jackson is handling this process with grace
