IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Bob Menendez hit with new indictment

    00:46
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump appeals Maine ruling taking him off the ballot for 2024 election

    09:55

  • DeSantis and Haley pledge to pardon Donald Trump of federal crimes

    05:32

  • ‘Potentially ruinous’ - Donald Trump’s legal team scrambles to juggle 5 trials in 2024

    06:25

  • Jack Smith warns of Trump immunity claim which puts democracy at risk

    10:46

  • New recordings from Ken Chesebro show the last ditch effort to keep Trump in power

    11:59

  • Trump’s primary opponents jump to his defense over and over again

    11:07

  • Symone: ‘Hard time shaking the I-word…Insurrection’ - Trump kicked off ballot in Maine

    08:36

  • 'Damage Control’ - Nikki Haley backpedals after saying Civil War was not about slavery

    10:37

  • ‘The risks of being pregnant in the United States’ - Recapping attacks on reproductive freedom in 2023

    07:02

  • Inside Jack Smith’s effort to block Donald Trump from spreading disinformation in court 

    09:27

  • Supreme Court in for a ‘Very Trumpy New Year’ ahead of hearing multiple Donald Trump related cases

    11:03

  • House GOP concludes embarrassing 2023, taking almost as many votes for Speaker than bills passed

    05:28

  • Jack Smith asks Supreme Court for ‘immediate, definitive’ answer on Trump immunity claim

    09:25

  • Rudy Giuliani's bad week continues as he files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York

    06:32

  • Colorado Supreme Court facing a flood of threats after disqualifying Donald Trump from ballot

    11:30

  • Trump’s rivals tip toe around Colorado Supreme Court decision

    08:04

  • Trump doubles down on immigration comments, claims he has never read Mein Kampf

    06:42

  • Judge Luttig: ‘The Supreme Court should affirm this decision’ - Trump removed from Colorado ballot

    11:15

  • Stefanik meets with Trump at Mar-A-Lago after she is silent about Trump’s immigration comments

    04:34

Deadline White House

Sen. Bob Menendez hit with new indictment

00:46

A federal grand jury has filed a second superseding indictment against Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., alleging that he worked to help a New Jersey developer get a multibillion-dollar investment from a company tied to the Qatari government as part of a bribery scheme.Jan. 3, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Sen. Bob Menendez hit with new indictment

    00:46
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump appeals Maine ruling taking him off the ballot for 2024 election

    09:55

  • DeSantis and Haley pledge to pardon Donald Trump of federal crimes

    05:32

  • ‘Potentially ruinous’ - Donald Trump’s legal team scrambles to juggle 5 trials in 2024

    06:25

  • Jack Smith warns of Trump immunity claim which puts democracy at risk

    10:46

  • New recordings from Ken Chesebro show the last ditch effort to keep Trump in power

    11:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All