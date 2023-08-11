See Fox's Hannity surrender as Dobbs decision destroys GOP

Ohio voters overwhelmingly rejected a Republican-backed ballot measure that would make it harder to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. Fox News anchor Sean Hannity admits the vote was "pretty sobering” and notes politically the GOP should perhaps change their stance on abortion. MSNBC's Alicia Menendez is joined by former members of Congress Donna Edwards and David Jolly along with "Politics Nation" host Rev. Al Sharpton. Edwards saying the GOP doesn't "understand how motivating an issue this is," with Jolly adding "voters, time and time again, in a post-Dobbs environment, voters continue to reject that Republican position."Aug. 11, 2023