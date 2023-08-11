IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    See Fox's Hannity surrender as Dobbs decision destroys GOP

    06:08
  • UP NEXT

    'Try to keep Donald Trump out of jail': Trump's legal firestorm strains campaign cash flow

    10:39

  • 'Blow the doors off!': Looming Trump indictment in Georgia rattles GOP

    05:23

  • 'Putting the screws to Trump': DOJ vet says judge in coup case 'unafraid' to jail Trump

    09:00

  • Busted: Clarence Thomas ethics scandal gets worse

    09:42

  • 'Pouring kerosene on the fire': Trump ramping up dangerous combo of 'fear, chaos and violence'

    14:11

  • 'Obsession with queer people': DeSantis rocked as FL schools drop AP class citing 'Don't Say Gay'

    07:26

  • 'A message to the country': Ohio voters deliver decisive win for abortion rights supporters

    08:41

  • 'It reads like Mad Libs': Ex-Pence security adviser backs Trump in 2024

    03:48

  • Quadruple-indicted? What to expect as Fulton County DA prepares to present her case against Trump

    08:07

  • 'Rights are being snatched away': GOP tries to change rules as Ohio votes on abortion rights

    13:13

  • ‘Only something a Trump lawyer could make up’: 1/6 coup plot architect fights against disbarment

    07:13

  • Trump ‘shows no signs’ of obeying judge’s orders as Special Counsel asks for protection

    11:15

  • 'Full mob boss': Trump slammed for threatening retribution

    13:26

  • Trump taunts U.S. women's soccer team over World Cup exit

    01:57

  • 'A security issue': FBI vet warns of Trump’s track record of inciting violence

    03:22

  • Weissmann hammers Trump's Jan. 6 defense: 'Not a serious argument'

    12:20

  • Legal experts dismiss Trump’s lines of defense: They don't 'hold any weight'

    10:01

  • Biden-Harris campaign manager on how president will run against an opponent under indictment

    06:34

  • A case ‘unlike any other in American history’: What’s next for Trump

    10:13

Deadline White House

See Fox's Hannity surrender as Dobbs decision destroys GOP

06:08

Ohio voters overwhelmingly rejected a Republican-backed ballot measure that would make it harder to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. Fox News anchor Sean Hannity admits the vote was "pretty sobering” and notes politically the GOP should perhaps change their stance on abortion. MSNBC's Alicia Menendez is joined by former members of Congress Donna Edwards and David Jolly along with "Politics Nation" host Rev. Al Sharpton. Edwards saying the GOP doesn't "understand how motivating an issue this is," with Jolly adding "voters, time and time again, in a post-Dobbs environment, voters continue to reject that Republican position."Aug. 11, 2023

  • Now Playing

    See Fox's Hannity surrender as Dobbs decision destroys GOP

    06:08
  • UP NEXT

    'Try to keep Donald Trump out of jail': Trump's legal firestorm strains campaign cash flow

    10:39

  • 'Blow the doors off!': Looming Trump indictment in Georgia rattles GOP

    05:23

  • 'Putting the screws to Trump': DOJ vet says judge in coup case 'unafraid' to jail Trump

    09:00

  • Busted: Clarence Thomas ethics scandal gets worse

    09:42

  • 'Pouring kerosene on the fire': Trump ramping up dangerous combo of 'fear, chaos and violence'

    14:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All