Rudy's 'mounting' legal problems: Giuliani shamelessly snubs federal judge’s order to pay up

Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman and retired U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath join Nicolle Wallace to discuss that even after being found liable for defaming Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, Rudy Giuliani “failed to take any of the actions” ordered by federal judge Beryl Howell last month which included turning over evidence and paying $132,000 in legal fees for the workers.Sept. 22, 2023