Rudy Giuliani's bad week continues as he files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York

Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Analyst, Andrew Weissman former top official at the Justice Department and Basil Smikle, Director of the Public Policy program at Hunter College join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the bad week Rudy Giuliani had that started with him being found liable for defamation against Georgia election workers, with Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss being able to pursue those damages from that defamation suit immediately, and now filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York.Dec. 21, 2023

