Deadline White House

Rudy Giuliani meets with federal prosecutors investigating Trump efforts to overturn election

06:54

Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele and former U.S. attorney Harry Litman react to Rudy Giuliani and his attorney meeting with Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigatorsJune 28, 2023

