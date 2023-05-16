IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rudy Giuliani accused of offering to sell Trump pardons

    07:19
  • UP NEXT

    Martin Sheen, Emilio Estevez talk grieving post-pandemic with re-release of film 'The Way'

    09:09

  • Andrew Weissmann on the Durham Probe: There is no ‘there’ there

    11:57

  • New lawsuit alleges social media platforms helped radicalize Buffalo shooter

    07:23

  • Longtime friend of E. Jean Carroll reacts to verdict: 'It was very, very moving'

    11:50

  • Rep. Torres: Santos ‘has a shamelessness matched only by Trump’

    09:07

  • Sen. Whitehouse on Justice Thomas ethics scandal: 'We need honest courtrooms'

    10:22

  • Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation

    09:30

  • TX State Rep. Johnson: People prefer to protect guns and not people

    08:12

  • DOJ intensifies efforts to determine if Trump hid documents

    06:34

  • Andrew Weissmann: The Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys are not going away

    10:41

  • Montana State Rep. Zooey Zephyr: Republicans 'want silence' from dissenting voices

    05:13

  • NYT: Racist text pushed Fox News to fire Tucker Carlson

    07:51

  • Sen. Padilla: The highest court is trying to abide by the lowest ethical standards

    06:04

  • Fred Guttenberg: America in its history has supported gun safety

    11:40

  • Elaine Luria: Pence ‘shouldn’t just comply with the law because it’s required’

    10:04

  • Sen. Blumenthal: Congress has 'a responsibility' to investigate SCOTUS over ethics concerns

    11:34

  • Sean Patrick Maloney: ‘We're in a fight right now for LGBTQ equality’

    06:17

  • Abby Grossberg: Tucker Carlson made 'my life a living hell'

    11:59

Deadline White House

Rudy Giuliani accused of offering to sell Trump pardons

07:19

New York Times Washington correspondent Mike Schmidt and former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann react to new lawsuit filed against Rudy Giuliani accusing him of offering to sell pardons from Trump May 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Rudy Giuliani accused of offering to sell Trump pardons

    07:19
  • UP NEXT

    Martin Sheen, Emilio Estevez talk grieving post-pandemic with re-release of film 'The Way'

    09:09

  • Andrew Weissmann on the Durham Probe: There is no ‘there’ there

    11:57

  • New lawsuit alleges social media platforms helped radicalize Buffalo shooter

    07:23

  • Longtime friend of E. Jean Carroll reacts to verdict: 'It was very, very moving'

    11:50

  • Rep. Torres: Santos ‘has a shamelessness matched only by Trump’

    09:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All