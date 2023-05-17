Rubin: Trump not doing himself any favors with recent comments on investigations

Jordan Rubin, the writer of MSNBC's Deadline: Legal Blog, joins Nicolle Wallace to discuss the current investigations regarding Donald Tump, and how the former president's recent comments during his CNN town hall and elsewhere may impact litigation. "I was wondering whether prosecutors were going to be tuning in," Rubin says of the CNN town hall. "It seems like at the very least, Trump has certainly not done himself any favors when it comes to the Georgia investigation or any others."May 17, 2023