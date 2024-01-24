Ron's Revenge? DeSantis vows to block taxpayers footing Trump's massive legal bills

Dave Aronberg, State Attorney for Palm Beach County Florida and Alexi McCammond, Opinion Editor at the Washington Post join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the continuing feud between Donald Trump and Florida governor Ron DeSantis, after the ex-presidential candidate said he would veto any attempt by the Florida legislature to pass a bill to use taxpayer funds to pay for the ex-Presidents legal bills. Jan. 24, 2024