    Ron Klain: 'It's time for Congress to act' on guns

Deadline White House

Ron Klain: 'It's time for Congress to act' on guns

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain discusses with Nicolle Wallace how President Biden and the administration are helping Congress to explore new gun laws, as well as his thoughts on the January 6th committee's primetime hearingsJune 8, 2022

