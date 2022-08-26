IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Stefanik challenger: Stefanik is the ‘defender in chief of January 6th’

    05:31

  • Neal Katyal suspects unredacted parts of affidavit will include ‘damning information’

    08:43

  • Charlie Crist: Floridians ready 'to move on' from DeSantis

    07:58

  • Andrew Weissman: New unredacted memo from Trump DOJ officials is ‘a doozy’

    11:58

  • Justice Department releases Barr memo on Trump obstruction in Mueller probe

    02:48

  • Charlie Sykes: GOP candidates transform politics into an ‘unserious business’

    06:55

  • Frank Figliuzzi: Reports that Trump reviewed documents shows his willful intent

    09:38

  • Michael Keaton: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is 'extraordinary'

    11:41

  • GOP Senate candidates struggle with less than three months until the midterms

    06:19

  • Andrew Weissmann: There’s no way that Donald Trump will do well in the court

    09:37

  • WaPo: Trump struggling to hire legal experts amid several investigations

    11:01

  • Cheney vows to do 'whatever it takes' to ensure Trump is never near White House again

    10:18

  • John Bolton: Trump 'didn't care' about classification system

    11:40

  • Energy Secretary Granholm: Inflation Reduction Act is 'consequential' for American people

    07:03

  • Rudy Giuliani informed he's a target of Georgia election probe

    09:58

  • Ben Rhodes: ‘Gravity is beginning to exert its pull on Donald Trump’

    09:24

  • Andrew Weissmann: Garland’s message to Trump was ‘put up or shut up’

    11:59

  • Laurence Tribe: 'The death of truth' is the most serious problem we face

    11:06

  • Joyce Vance: Concerns about classified documents include ‘spills and spoilation’

    10:06

  • GOP transforms from the party of law and order

    07:05

Deadline White House

Ron Klain: ‘Democracy is definitely on the ballot’

06:40

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain weighs in on President Biden’s efforts to energize voters across the political spectrum against MAGA Republicans heading into the midterms Aug. 26, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Stefanik challenger: Stefanik is the ‘defender in chief of January 6th’

    05:31

  • Neal Katyal suspects unredacted parts of affidavit will include ‘damning information’

    08:43

  • Charlie Crist: Floridians ready 'to move on' from DeSantis

    07:58

  • Andrew Weissman: New unredacted memo from Trump DOJ officials is ‘a doozy’

    11:58

  • Justice Department releases Barr memo on Trump obstruction in Mueller probe

    02:48

  • Charlie Sykes: GOP candidates transform politics into an ‘unserious business’

    06:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All