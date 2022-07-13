Revelations about Trump’s conduct bring new questions for the Justice Department
06:23
Share this -
copied
New York Times Justice Department reporter Katie Benner, former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade, and Washington Post national investigative reporter Carol Leonnig discuss how January 6th hearing testimony may add new lines of questioning to the DOJ’s probe into the Capitol insurrection July 13, 2022
UP NEXT
Rep. Murphy: Trump had ‘long planned to direct people to the Capitol’
10:02
Cecile Richards: The last people who should be making pregnancy decisions are politicians
07:53
Jan. 6 hearing to focus on the connective tissue between Trump and extremists
06:05
Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone spends 8 hours with January 6 committee
13:46
Ben Rhodes: ‘An act of gun violence like this in Japan is extraordinary’
07:52
Michael Steele: Cipollone can ‘fill in some very important lanes’ for the 1/6 committee