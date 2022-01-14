Rev. Sharpton: The White House is determined to get voting rights bill passed somehow

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Zoe Lofgren on 1/6 committee investigation: It’s a giant puzzle we’re putting together11:46
President Biden vows to keep fight alive on voting rights07:04
Investigations relating to Jan. 6 have a big day with new subpoenas and indictments12:00
Sen. King on voting rights: Not talking about policy, 'we’re talking about democracy itself’07:21
Tennis star Novak Djokovic admits to false statement on Australia travel documents06:55
Congressman Matt Gaetz may be a step closer to an indictment06:32
Jan. 6 committee asks Kevin McCarthy to voluntarily cooperate with their investigation09:59
DNC Chair on voting rights: 'The fear is real'12:33
President Biden backs Senate rule change to pass voting rights10:40
CEO of the New Georgia Project wants Biden’s GA speech to be a ‘recognition of the crisis moment’08:01
Peter Strzok: The 1/6 committee needs to ‘use every tool at their disposal’08:18
New book chronicles the officials who stood up to Trump's 'Big Lie'06:10
Adam Schiff: Pence is an ‘indispensable person’ for 1/6 committee to interview09:32
Rep. Gallego: DOJ should not treat this like any other investigation09:47
Matt Dowd: ‘To know Ted Cruz is to dislike Ted Cruz’06:06
Jason Crow: We're ‘encountering a domestic extremist movement’ that wants to use violence09:11
Fmr. Chief of Homeland Security & Intel for DC: We’re ‘not looking at the threat in front of us’07:41
Rep. Neguse: Trump has a stranglehold on the Republican Party03:24
Rep. Pete Aguilar says Jan. 6 committee will ‘clearly articulate’ case to public10:51
Biden admin. steps up efforts to prevent another Jan. 606:17
Rev. Sharpton: The White House is determined to get voting rights bill passed somehow02:40
President of the National Action Network Revered Al Sharpton on the White House’s determination to get voting rights legislation passed despite efforts stalling on Capitol HillJan. 14, 2022
