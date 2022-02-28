IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jury selection in first Jan. 6 trial begins

    04:46

  • Fmr. advisor to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: We are not going to give up

    11:56

  • Rep. Crow says the Ukrainian people’s ability to survive Russia's onslaught is ‘incredible’

    04:54
    Col. Vindman: Putin has bad options that are likely to get worse

    08:38
    Melissa Murray: Ketanji Brown Jackson makes clear that the Black experience is not monolithic

    06:22

  • Reality sinks in for Ukrainians fleeing to safety

    03:42

  • State Dept. spokesperson: U.S. essentially laid out Putin’s playbook on Ukraine invasion

    09:19

  • Amb. Bill Taylor: It’s clear that Putin was ‘never interested’ in diplomacy

    11:30

  • Truckers against Covid restrictions plan DC protests ahead of State of the Union address

    05:11

  • Two top prosecutors resign in NY DA’s probe of Trump business

    07:03

  • Col. Vindman: A major Russian offensive is ‘all but certain to pass’

    11:12

  • David Ignatius: We’re watching a slow motion march toward all-out war

    08:30

  • Putin orders forces into separatist regions of Ukraine for ‘peacekeeping’

    02:42

  • Federal judge blocks Trump claim of ‘absolute immunity’ from Jan. 6 lawsuits

    03:38

  • McFaul: It sounded like there’s ‘much more to come’ from Putin

    02:56

  • Fmr. Ambassador to Russia McFaul on Ukraine crisis: This is 'a very grave moment'

    09:30

  • Judge calls out DOJ’s handling of Jan. 6 prosecutions

    03:59

  • Trump is ‘running out of options’ to evade investigations

    11:00

  • State election officials battle the spread of disinformation

    08:56

  • The clock is ticking on the time to learn the full picture of Jan. 6

    11:04

Deadline White House

Col. Vindman: Putin has bad options that are likely to get worse

08:38

Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, senior fellow for National Security Studies for the Council on Foreign Relations Max Boot, and former Senator Claire McCaskill discuss Ukrainian resistance slowing down Russia’s advances Feb. 28, 2022

