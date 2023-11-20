IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Republican lawmakers push a fresh batch of lies about the January 6th insurrection

    Republicans in Georgia ‘carrying the water’ for former President Trump

    DC Court hears oral arguments in Donald Trump’s gag order in election interference case 

  • George Santos facing a new house expulsion vote in the wake of damning ethics report

  • Speaker Mike Johnson’s ‘Depraved America’ comments draw scrutiny

  • New audio reveals Donald Trump wanted to go to the capitol during the Jan. 6 Insurrection

  • Judge declares mistrial in Breonna Taylor civil rights case trial after jury deadlocks

  • Nevada AG investigating fake electors who aided Trump's scheme to overturn 2020 election

  • 'Brazen and bold fraud' - Rep. George Santos exposed by the House Ethics Committee 

  • Trump gag order lifted in civil fraud trial

  • Paul Pelosi’s attacker found guilty

  • Alicia Menendez: One party interested in governance, and one party that is not

  • Jocelyn Benson: ‘We as voters have to start demanding more from our leaders’

  • FBI Director Wray: A 'rogue's gallery’ of the threats against the U.S since Hamas Oct. 7 attack

  • Donald Trump asks for mistrial in civil fraud case

  • Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks out on Senator Tommy Tuberville’s military promotion blockade

  • Republicans' ‘deeply embarrassing’ day on Capitol Hill

  • Trump ‘had his hand on multiple clown car steering wheels’ in his effort to stay in power

  • Trump’s former co-defendant’s admit their election fraud claims were the real fraud

  • Ohio Republicans just can't help themselves on abortion rights

Deadline White House

Republicans in Georgia ‘carrying the water’ for former President Trump

Tia Mitchell, Washington Correspondent for the Atlanta Journal Constitution and Michael Steele former chairman of the RNC join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the infighting in the Republican party in Georgia over Trump's election lies pitting state officials Gov. Brian Kemp and Brad Raffensperger against the fiercest Trump loyalists in Georgia Nov. 20, 2023

