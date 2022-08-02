Republican primaries give a glimpse into where the GOP is headed

- Now Playing
Republican primaries give a glimpse into where the GOP is headed10:04
- UP NEXT
U.S. drone strike kills top Al Qaeda leader Zawahri05:33
Paul Rieckhoff: Republican have ‘crossed veterans in a very big way’09:05
Arizona primaries to be a key test of Trump’s power05:50
Paul Rieckhoff: Republican senators are ‘screwing my friends who are dying’09:45
DOJ officials tread cautiously in Jan. 6 investigation to avoid missteps09:50
Rep. Maloney calls Manchin and Schumer deal ‘a message that Democrats get things done’07:22
Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump Cabinet officials05:26
DOJ investigating Trump’s actions as part of Jan. 6 probe09:55
GOP Senate candidate suggests people in violent marriages shouldn’t get divorced05:27
New reporting suggests DOJ probe into 1/6 is making major strides08:23
Marc Short appeared before a federal grand jury investigating Jan. 609:43
Jan. 6 committee puts building blocks in place on Trump’s criminal exposure11:44
Rep. Lofgren: ‘The mob attack on the Capitol was intended by the president’12:00
Jan. 6 Committee: Deleted Secret Service texts may have violate Federal Records Act08:31
Barry Berke: The Jan. 6 committee has given DOJ a trial run11:57
Rep. Maloney: ‘It’s necessary that federal government protect things’ like same-sex marriage05:58
Rep. Murphy: It’s ‘critically important’ Secret Service provides info from Jan. 611:16
Anti-abortion rights groups urge GOP to stay away from extreme bills09:29
Jan. 6 hearing to look into Trump’s 187 minutes of inaction07:31
- Now Playing
Republican primaries give a glimpse into where the GOP is headed10:04
- UP NEXT
U.S. drone strike kills top Al Qaeda leader Zawahri05:33
Paul Rieckhoff: Republican have ‘crossed veterans in a very big way’09:05
Arizona primaries to be a key test of Trump’s power05:50
Paul Rieckhoff: Republican senators are ‘screwing my friends who are dying’09:45
DOJ officials tread cautiously in Jan. 6 investigation to avoid missteps09:50
Play All