IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Republican primaries give a glimpse into where the GOP is headed

    10:04
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. drone strike kills top Al Qaeda leader Zawahri

    05:33

  • Paul Rieckhoff: Republican have ‘crossed veterans in a very big way’

    09:05

  • Arizona primaries to be a key test of Trump’s power

    05:50

  • Paul Rieckhoff: Republican senators are ‘screwing my friends who are dying’

    09:45

  • DOJ officials tread cautiously in Jan. 6 investigation to avoid missteps

    09:50

  • Rep. Maloney calls Manchin and Schumer deal ‘a message that Democrats get things done’

    07:22

  • Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump Cabinet officials

    05:26

  • DOJ investigating Trump’s actions as part of Jan. 6 probe

    09:55

  • GOP Senate candidate suggests people in violent marriages shouldn’t get divorced

    05:27

  • New reporting suggests DOJ probe into 1/6 is making major strides

    08:23

  • Marc Short appeared before a federal grand jury investigating Jan. 6

    09:43

  • Jan. 6 committee puts building blocks in place on Trump’s criminal exposure

    11:44

  • Rep. Lofgren: ‘The mob attack on the Capitol was intended by the president’

    12:00

  • Jan. 6 Committee: Deleted Secret Service texts may have violate Federal Records Act

    08:31

  • Barry Berke: The Jan. 6 committee has given DOJ a trial run

    11:57

  • Rep. Maloney: ‘It’s necessary that federal government protect things’ like same-sex marriage

    05:58

  • Rep. Murphy: It’s ‘critically important’ Secret Service provides info from Jan. 6

    11:16

  • Anti-abortion rights groups urge GOP to stay away from extreme bills

    09:29

  • Jan. 6 hearing to look into Trump’s 187 minutes of inaction

    07:31

Deadline White House

Republican primaries give a glimpse into where the GOP is headed

10:04

Editor-at-large of the Bulwark Charlie Sykes, Co-founder of Punchbowl News Jake Sherman, and NBC News Washington correspondent Yamiche Alcindor discuss how Tuesday’s primaries pit Trump loyalists against Republicans looking to move past the Big LieAug. 2, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Republican primaries give a glimpse into where the GOP is headed

    10:04
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. drone strike kills top Al Qaeda leader Zawahri

    05:33

  • Paul Rieckhoff: Republican have ‘crossed veterans in a very big way’

    09:05

  • Arizona primaries to be a key test of Trump’s power

    05:50

  • Paul Rieckhoff: Republican senators are ‘screwing my friends who are dying’

    09:45

  • DOJ officials tread cautiously in Jan. 6 investigation to avoid missteps

    09:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All