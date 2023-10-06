Report: Trump 'took great interest' in 'nuclear football' moments before taking office

ABC News reports Former President Donald Trump "allegedly discussed U.S. nuclear subs with a foreign national after leaving the White House." Jonathan Karl, ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent tells MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace more details of this bombshell report. Karl also reveals how Trump was “captivated” in a briefing on the “nuclear football” and how it works moments before taking office. Karl reporting Trump "took great interest in everything he could find out" about it.Oct. 6, 2023