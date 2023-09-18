IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'I refuse to be silent': Iranian activist on turning down witness protection despite threats

  • 'A very real threat': Zelenskyy warns Putin could cause World War III

    Report: Assistant says Trump wrote 'to-do lists' on classified White House documents

    'In a legal vice': Mark Meadows's 'miscalculation' in Georgia's election interference case

  • 'The culpability of guilty knowledge': Adam Schiff on what GOP knew before 1/6

  • 'S***'s about to hit the fan': Nicolle reacts to Jack Smith pushing a 'gag order' on Trump

  • Special Counsel Jack Smith requests order limiting Trump's speech

  • ‘We can do something’: TX trauma surgeon makes case for gun safety in new campaign ad

  • Election experts warn United States democracy is 'under great stress'

  • Threats mount against prosecutors, FBI agents working on Hunter Biden probe

  • ‘Lies back in the spotlight’: NYC pension funds sue Fox News over election falsehoods

  • 'A fundamental indictment' of the GOP: Romney announces he won't seek re-election

  • 'A logistical quagmire': Fani Willis insists to try Trump, co-defendants all together

  • ‘The depths of ignorance’: Tuberville wrongly assumes Milley can stay past retirement date

  • Kevin McCarthy's 'craven act': Speaker panders to far-right with impeachment inquiry into Biden

  • 'Deflection': Trump turns to favorite strategy as he attempts to dismiss charges in Georgia

  • ‘Duo of gangsters: Trump and Putin in lockstep on indictments

  • Nicolle: 22 years after 9/11, are we capable of national unity?

  • New report examines how Ginni Thomas, billionaire activist benefitted from landmark SCOTUS ruling

  • Voting rights attorney on the ‘anti-democratic forces’ trying to undo the will of the people

Deadline White House

Report: Assistant says Trump wrote 'to-do lists' on classified White House documents

Former top DOJ official Andrew Weissmann and New York Times Washington correspondent Mike Schmidt join Nicolle Wallace to discuss the new reporting from ABC News that an aide told investigators that, more than once, she received requests or tasks from Trump that were written on the back of notecards and she later recognized those notecards as sensitive White House materials.Sept. 18, 2023

